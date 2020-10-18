Celebrities should have started the #EndSARS protest a long time ago – Paul Okoye

Music entertainer, Paul Okoye has said that celebrities should have started the #endsars protest a long time ago.

The artist apologized to Nigerians over celebrities not joining the #EndSARS protest a long time ago.

Paul who noted that they are tired of the “off the mic” generation, added that it is better late than never.

He tweeted;

On behalf of all the celebrities…… I apologise to all Nigerians, aswear we for don start dis thing since, but never to late. we move

We are tired of the “off the mic generation “ we move