Celebrities React As Desmond Elliot Calls For Regulation Of Social Media

Celebrities have reacted to the call by Nollywood star cum Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, to regulate social media. The recent plenary session of the Lagos state House of Assembly captured on live television shows the lawmaker representing Surulere constituency 1 asking that influencers and celebrities reduce the hatred spread across social media.

The 46-year-old filmmaker also bemoaned the disregard for culture in his speech.

Taking to Twitter, Nigerian singer Davido reacts to the video thus:

“Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious child hood memories he gave us in movies ….”

Rapper Skales also tweeted:

“Desmond Elliot tho… can’t trust anyone in politics Kai e fall my hand”

Nigerian footballer, John Ogu, also commented thus:

“Desmond Elliot called us all CHILDREN. Just imagine!!!!”

See their tweets below: