Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim earned the praises of her fans as she shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate looked gorgeous in a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Lanre Dasilva Ajayi.

The actress wore a fringe hair and she finished the look with bold purple lipstick.

Erica also struck a couple of fierce poses in the photos, which has garnered over 70,000 likes.

Fans and celebrities quickly stormed her comment section to show her love and support.

Read Also: ‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays

See the photos and reactions below: