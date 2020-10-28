Connect with us

Entertainment

Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram

Published

50 mins ago

on

Celebrities React As BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim Shares Stunning Photos On Instagram
‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ - BBNaija’s Erica Prays

BBNaija’s Erica

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim earned the praises of her fans as she shared a couple of stunning pictures of herself via Instagram on Wednesday.

The former Big Brother Naija housemate looked gorgeous in a purple off-the-shoulder dress from Lanre Dasilva Ajayi.

The actress wore a fringe hair and she finished the look with bold purple lipstick.

Erica also struck a couple of fierce poses in the photos, which has garnered over 70,000 likes.

Fans and celebrities quickly stormed her comment section to show her love and support.

Read Also: ‘May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life’ – BBNaija’s Erica Prays

See the photos and reactions below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup

Published

18 seconds ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup
Kachi and Rosie

Kachi and Rosie

Rosie and Kachi, the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show, are currently the topic of discussion on Twitter following reports that they have allegedly broken up.

This comes days after Kachi informed his fans that he has been battling with depression.

Twitter trends table

Twitter trends table

Reports making the rounds claim that Kachi had cheated on his fiancée, Rosie with his ex-girlfriend.

A screenshot containing messages allegedly from the mother of one has also been circulating online.

Although, neither of the couple have addressed the reports on social media, twitter users have begun expressing their grievances  and airing their opinions.

Read Also: Ultimate Love Star, Rosie Finally Reunites With Her Son In Abuja

See the reactions below:

The broadcast message

The broadcast message

Reactions

Reactions

 

Continue Reading

Entertainment

#LekkiMassacre: ‘Did You Give The Orders?’, Runtown Asks Sanwo-Olu

Published

54 mins ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

We don’t want any meeting with you just fix the problem – Runtown affirms that the ongoing protests has no leader

Runtown

Nigerian singer, Douglas Agu Jack alias Runtown, has asked the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu if he gave the orders for armed military officers to shoot at peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October  20, 2020.

The award winning musician took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to directly mention the Twitter handle of the Lagos State governor.

His tweet reads:

“DID YOU GIVE THE ORDERS??? @jidesanwoolu #LekkiMassacre”

Read Also‘Anyone Making Jokes About Running Away From Nigeria Is Stupid’ – Runtown

The 31-year-old Enugu native has also reacted to a report by Amnesty International, USA. The report states that there is ‘credible’ but ‘disturbing’ evidence to prove that ‘Nigerian security forces have killed demonstrators protesting police brutality in Lagos’, adding that ‘investigations are underway’.

JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED“, Runtown wrote as he retweeted the tweet.

See his tweets below:

The singer’s tweet

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Stop Looting, Mr Eazi Tells Nigerian Youths

Published

1 hour ago

on

October 28, 2020

By

Mr Eazi
Mr Eazi

Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi, has appealed to the youths to desist from looting and destruction of property and valuable items. The award-winning artist is of the view that there is still hope for Nigeria.

The 29-year-old also used the same opportunity to advise the youths to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in order to bring about better youth representation in politics.

Read AlsoEndSARS: “Old Governors Coming Out To Speak Are All Part Of The Problem” – Mr Eazi

Taking to Twitter, he writes:

“In other news, if you still believe in Nigeria! Pls stop Looting & destruction! Get your PVC make we start to enter Village down to ward level youth to Youth!! God is great!”

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

 

 

Continue Reading

Trending