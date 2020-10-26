Entertainment
‘Celebrities Are Not Activists’ – TV Personality, Latasha Ngwube
Popular TV personality, Latasha Ngwube, has some words for those looking on to celebrities for hope. The 37-year-old lifestyle journalist says they are not activists and should not be put in such a position.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shares that a celebrity does not necessarily have to deliver the people to the promised land. In her words:
“CELEBRITY does not = ACTIVISTS nor does INFLUENCER = POLITICIANS It does not mean one cannot be or become the other but PLEASE don’t automatically assign your collective future to a famous face because you like them. Think critically. A celebrity can be an agent for change but not necessarily the ONE who will deliver you from the promised land.”
‘It’s Really Sad That Fashola Is Part Of The Pantomime’ – OAP Toolz Reacts To Camera Found At Tollgate
Nigerian OAP, Tolu Oniru Demuren, popularly known as Toolz, has reacted to the discovery of the secret camera by Minister Babatunde Fashola at the Lekki Tollgate on Sunday.
The OAP took to her Twitter page to express how disappointed she is by the actions of the public office holder, which suggests he is now without scruples. The mother of one also seeks to know if there are still some politicians in Nigeria who genuinely care about the youth.
In her words:
“Really sad that Fashola is part of this pantomime. Is there a politician in Nigeria that genuinely cares about the youth? #EndSARS”
BBNaija’s Omashola Says He Is Accepting Marriage Proposals
Reality TV star and entrepreneur, Omashola Kola Oburoh, has stated that he is accepting marriage proposals. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to his Twitter page to share pictures of himself as he calls for proposals.
“Oya, come and propose and marry me o“, he wrote as caption.
He later wrote that he has gotten enough proposals within the few hours he announced.
Subsequently, he tweeted:
“The DMs when I don get today, make me wonder why I never marry since”
The 39-year-old Delta-born model and night club manager also took to the streets to campaign against SARS and police brutality at the beginning of the protests.
‘How Is It Easy To Arrest 500 Looters Without Panels, But So Hard To Arrest 1 Police Officer In Years?’ – Singer Bez
Nigerian singer and songwriter, Emmanuel “Bez” Idakula, has taken to his Twitter account to ask a very valid question.
The singer had reacted to reports that security operatives have begun fishing out and apprehending those who looted and vandalized private and public properties across the country.
Taking to the micro-blogging site on Monday, Bez tweeted;
“How is it so easy to find, and arrest about 500 looters without panels of investigation in hours, but so hard to arrest 1 police officer in years?”
