‘Celebrities Are Not Activists’ – TV Personality, Latasha Ngwube

Popular TV personality, Latasha Ngwube, has some words for those looking on to celebrities for hope. The 37-year-old lifestyle journalist says they are not activists and should not be put in such a position.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shares that a celebrity does not necessarily have to deliver the people to the promised land. In her words:

“CELEBRITY does not = ACTIVISTS nor does INFLUENCER = POLITICIANS It does not mean one cannot be or become the other but PLEASE don’t automatically assign your collective future to a famous face because you like them. Think critically. A celebrity can be an agent for change but not necessarily the ONE who will deliver you from the promised land.”

Read Also: #EndSARS: “I Swear On My Life, Our Fallen Soldiers Must Get Justice” – Rapper Falz (Video)

See her post below: