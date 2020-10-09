‘Caroline Danjuma Is The Evil Between My Wife And I’ – Oritsefemi

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele has confirmed that his marriage to Nabila Fash is in trouble.

The ‘Double Wahala’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Friday to accuse popular actress, Caroline Danjuma of being behind his marital woes.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer’s daughter, Esther celebrated Nabila as she clocked a new age on Thursday.

The 35-year-old singer, however, failed to acknowledge his wife on her special day.

Oritsefemi has now gone ahead to declare war between himself and Danjuma for ruining his marriage.

The singer also advised the actress to get ready as he mentioned that this is the beginning of her problems in life.

See his post below: