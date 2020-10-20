Connect with us

Carol Afegbai Admits To Shooting Student in 2013, Daughter reacts by deactivating her Instagram account (Video)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Carol Afegbai, mother of Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has admitted to shooting a UNIBEN in 2013 as accused amidst the #EndSARS protest.

Following the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country, Lilian Afegbai’s mother was dragged across social media platforms for having hands in the death of one Ibrahim Momoh in 2013.

In defense of her mother’s name, the actress took to social media to debunk the claim with proofs stating otherwise of how an officer who committed atrocity is currently serving jail time.

Carol Afegbai and lilian

In a video that surfaced online, the retired CSP Afegbai, however, admitted to shooting the student in the leg late at night after he tried to attack the police team at the checkpoint. According to her, Momoh bled to death after he was taken back to the police station after being shot.

CSP afegbai carol

Watch the video below …

News Feed

I have never felt safe or protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

I have never felt safe or protected by African men – Victoria Kimani

Nigeria-based Kenya-born singer Victoria Kimani has been described as one of the most beautiful and sexiest women to ever graced the African music scene

Looking at her and seeing those captivating curves you cannot help but want to agree more.

Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani has stated that she has never felt safe or protected by African men.

In series of tweets she shared, Kimani averred that African men reduce their women constantly and break them down to a size that serves them only.

She went on to state that African women should not be reduced to punching bags, sex toys, ego boosters and servants.

Her tweets read;

I can’t lie … have I ever felt safe or protected by African men? Nope

African men reduce their women … constantly. Break them down to a size that serves them only. Damned if I do & damned if I don’t. It’s in your Dna …. you can’t help it.

African women are Not your punching bag…not your sex toy, not your ego boosters, not your servant and certainly, not your enemy.

News Feed

I Am An Adopted Child: Actress Joke Silva

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

I Am An Adopted Child: Actress Joke Silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has unveiled the shocking moment of her life on how she figured out that she was an adopted child.

The 59-years-old businesswoman flashed backed to the faithful day she needed her international passport for an impending journey.

According to the wife of popular actor, Olu Jacobs, she stumbled on her mother’s personal box where she believed her passport could be sitting, only to open and find out the biggest shock of her life as an adopted child.

In her Joke Silva’s words, “I got to know years later when I wanted to travel and was looking for my passport where my mum kept it. Since she was not around, I opened the box in her absence and I saw my adoption papers. I never discussed it with my mum because I felt it was something that would hurt her, that was why, it was kept secret from me,”

News Feed

We didn’t deploy soldiers to disrupt #EndSARS protests — Fayemi

Published

53 mins ago

on

October 20, 2020

By

We didn’t deploy soldiers to disrupt #EndSARS protests — Fayemi

The Ekiti State Government has denied deploying armed soldiers to disrupt the #EndSARS protests that were held at the state capital on Monday October 19.

The state commissioner of information Akin Omole in a statement released on Tuesday October 20, said the soldiers were sent to protect the citizens against harm and to ensure that protest was not hijacked.

The statement read;

“Reports emanating from the social media that soldiers have taken over the Ado Ekiti, the state capital and chased protesters with guns as untrue and misleading.

“Soldiers did not engage the protesters even as they barricaded most roads in the state capital throughout Monday.

“The soldiers were in the state to protect the people, including the protesters as well as to prevent hoodlums and miscreants from hijacking the peaceful protest by hiding behind the demonstration to commit crime and harass innocent citizens.

“While the present administration in Ekiti recognizes and respects the right of peaceful assembly, and in fact, identifies with the people on the demand for good governance, all stakeholders must be mindful of the safety of all lives and both public and private properties in the State.

“Innocent law-abiding citizens should be allowed to go about their lawful businesses without hindrance while there must be due cognisance of the fact that willful destruction of properties will be detrimental to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people.”

