Cardi B kisses Offset, twerks on him as he gifts her a Rolls Royce for her 28th birthday after she filed to divorce him (video)

Despite the fact Cardi officially filed for divorce September 16th, the former flames looked closer than ever.

Offset and Cardi B were quite cozy as the rapper celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas.

Cardi, whose birthday is today, October 11, got a Rolls Royce with her daughter, Kulture’s name embroidered on the seats as a birthday gift from her estranged husband Offset.

Cardi kissed Offset as he presented the car to her and even twerked on him before giving him a lap dance.

This comes only weeks after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset and days after she took to Instagram to reveals she’s “single”.

This is the second time in their three years of marriage that Cardi has threatened divorce but their actions at Cardi’s party has led to speculations there may still be hope for the marriage.