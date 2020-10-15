”Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this, fool.” – Wizkid blasts Reekado for attempting to release their ‘old song’ amidst #ENDSARS protests.

Popular Nigerian Singer, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has lambasted his junior colleague, Reekado Banks for announcing a midnight release of an ‘old song’ the both of them recorded.

Apparently, Wizkid feels this isn’t right time to release songs due to the state of unrest in the country as is evident in his decision to postpone his highly anticipated album, Made In Lagos.

Reekado had shared a snippet on his social media page with the caption ;

“Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo “OMO OLOMO” midnight dropping. Still on the matter !!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality”

However, Wizkid shockingly blasted Reekado and told him the timing was not right.

Wizkid wrote ;

“Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!”