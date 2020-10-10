Burna Boy Reacts As EndSARS Protesters Reject His Song (VIDEO)

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has reacted to a video currently making the rounds on social media.

Earlier today, some group of #EndSARS protesters rejected the “Way Too Big” crooner’s song at a rally. This goes a long way in proving the suspicion that, most Burna Boy’s fans are not happy with their idol not being on the streets like other celebrities.

Burna Boy took to his twitter handle and reacted to the viral video by stating, ” Even Jesus Was Crucified”.