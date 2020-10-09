‘Burna Boy Is No Longer The African Giant’ – Nigerians React To Singer’s Silence On #EndSARS

Nigerians on Twitter have revoked Burna Boy‘s title as the African Giant. This is because of the singer’s silence on the trending protest against SARS.

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-fusion artist refused to join Omoyele Sowore for the protest scheduled to hold on Independence Day, October 1, stating that he does not trust any politician.

However, his silence on the current SARS protests despite his colleagues all speaking up and going out for physical protests has further strengthened the popular perception that he is not as courageous as he seems.

A Twitter user with the handle @TheAhmd_ tweeted:

“Burna has to be called out because he exploited & profited off the ‘voice of the people’, ‘Fela reincarnated’ narrative he used to push his brand & music. Its convenient to be an African Giant when fighting for Coachella font but not when people are actually dying? What a mess”

See all tweets below: