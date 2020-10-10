Burna Boy Finally Releases Official Statement On #EndSARS

Nigerian musician, Burna Boy, has finally released his official statement on SARS brutality after a brief period of silence.

Information Nigeria recalls the Afro-fusion artist has been heavily criticized by Nigerian Twitter users for his silence amidst the trending conversation.

The Grammy award nominee has finally responded on Saturday afternoon by posting an official statement on his Twitter page.

He captioned the statement thus:

“#ENDSARS #ENDYOUTHPROFILING #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”

In the statement, he states that the trending issue is not something he wanted to speak on full of emotions and frustrations, which he has done in the past.

He adds that the major issue is profiling. “It should not be a crime to be a young person in your own country“, a sentence in the statement reads.

See Burna Boy’s Twitter post below:

See his official statement below: