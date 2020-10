Multiple award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has called for “institutional reform” in Nigeria while asking that the police be paid better.

The Afro-fusion star said the poor remuneration given to the police “doesn’t help our plight.”

He tweeted:

“It’s a great morning to demand for institutional reform in Nigeria. No reason why a sergeant on the police force earns 50/60k ($127) a month with no benefits! It doesn’t help our plight. #SARSMUSTEND.”