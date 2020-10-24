Burna Boy Apologizes Over Insensitive Tweets

Popular Nigeria singer, Daminu Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, has tendered an apology after he was called out over his reckless tweets.

The singer had taken to his Twitter account on Friday to raise an alarm of attacks in Obigbo and Oyigbo area of Rivers state.

In his tweet, the singer accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind the attacks.

This didn’t sit well with a Twitter user, who called out the singer over his tweet.

Reacting to the backlash, Burna Boy apologized and he stated that he didn’t mean any harm.

In his words;

“This is from the bottom of my soul. I did not mean any harm by what I said. I sincerely apologise for coming across that way. I’m already in a dark place inside. You are my Brother and I LOVE YOU. Please don’t be offended. We are all hurt, angry, afraid and confused right now,” the singer tweeted.

See the exchange below: