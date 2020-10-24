Connect with us

Burna Boy Apologizes Over Insensitive Tweets

Published

3 hours ago

Burna Boy Apologizes After Being Called Over Reckless Tweets
Popular Nigeria singer, Daminu Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, has tendered an apology after he was called out over his reckless tweets.

The singer had taken to his Twitter account on Friday to raise an alarm of attacks in Obigbo and Oyigbo area of Rivers state.

In his tweet, the singer accused Fulani herdsmen of being behind the attacks.

This didn’t sit well with a Twitter user, who called out the singer over his tweet.

Reacting to the backlash, Burna Boy apologized and he stated that he didn’t mean any harm.

In his words;

This is from the bottom of my soul. I did not mean any harm by what I said. I sincerely apologise for coming across that way. I’m already in a dark place inside. You are my Brother and I LOVE YOU. Please don’t be offended. We are all hurt, angry, afraid and confused right now,” the singer tweeted.

If End SARS protest doesn't work then it might be over for Nigerian youths – Burna Boy

See the exchange below:

The exchange between the singer and web user

The exchange between the singer and web user

Singer D'Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram

Published

36 mins ago

October 24, 2020

Singer D'Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
Nigerian singer, D’Banj recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who try to bring others down.

The singer posted an image showing a man about to be kicked off a ledge by another man and it was captioned with the words;

“Sometimes those trying to bring you down, don’t realize you are part of the reason they are still standing.”

D’Banj then wrote; “Words on marble.”

In the comments section of the post, it appears a number of his fans could relate to the message.

D'banj backs #EndSARS protesters, says 'I know what it means to lose a child'

See his post below:

The singer's post

The singer’s post

Reactions

Reactions

Reactions

Reactions

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34

Published

39 mins ago

October 24, 2020

Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story on Saturday to celebrate her celebrity crush, Drake on his 34 birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the media personality cum entrepreneur revealed in April that she is dating the Canadian rapper in her imagination.

Well, the popular rapper clocked a new age on Saturday and Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday.

The media personality referred to Drake as her ‘baby daddy’ as she also reminded him that she will be the one that will eventually marry him.

Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;

“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”

“Na me go still marry you”

#EndSARS: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Lagos Curfew

See her post below:

Makinwa's post

Makinwa’s post

'May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life' – BBNaija's Erica Prays

Published

2 hours ago

October 24, 2020

'May We Never Lose Hope For A Better Life' - BBNaija's Erica Prays

 

Popular reality TV star cum actress, Erica Nlewedim took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a couple of stunning photos of herself.

In the photos, the reality TV star, who wore a fringe hair along with a sultry make-up look, donned a sequin dress.

The actress also beamed a smile for the camera.

While showing off her look, Nlewedim used the opportunity to pray for her fans.

The reality TV star wrote;

“May we never lose hope for a better life and may we never lose courage to stand for what is right”

#EndSARS: It makes no sense that thugs are looting and vandalizing shops — Erica

See her full post below:

The reality TV star's post

The reality TV star’s post

 

Another photo

Another photo

