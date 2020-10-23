Burna Boy Apologizes After Being Called An Hypocrite

Burna Boy apologized after being accused of inciting rancor and bigotry with his tweet about Fulani herdsmen allegedly attacking some places in Rivers, Port Harcourt.

The ‘Ye’ crooner tweeted about an ongoing attack at OBIGO and OYIGBO part of Port Harcourt claiming it was Fulani herdsmen that were attacking those places.

Speaking further, the Grammy award nominee said he does not understand why some have taken the actions of protest and turned it to tribal war.

Reacting to the tweet, a user of the micro-blogging site, Abubakar Hidimi Ph.D accused the singer of hypocrisy.

This is your @burnaboy and his expressive hypocrisy born out of bigotry & rancor. He deleted the tweet though, but it has been saved. Then see his second tweet in the 2nd frame. pic.twitter.com/SxqGs5bfp0 — Abubakar Hidima Ph.D. (@Realoilsheikh) October 23, 2020

In response to the accusations, the ‘Twice as tall’ crooner apologized for the tweet and said he’s already in a dark place already.

He also mentioned that every Nigerian is his brother and he loves every one of them.

