Buhari’s Speech: Implementation More Important Than What Was Said, Says Jega

Former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari‘s 60th Independence Anniversary speech should go beyond talking to implementation.

The former INEC boss made this call while speaking on Channels TV program Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

He stated that the President’s speech touched a lot of important and right things, however, he is more concerned by the implementation.

Jega stated that when the Government call on citizens to be proud of the nation, the Government should also provide certain things that encourage and help them to be able to do that.

In a note of warning, the former INEC boss stated that Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary should be a time for reflection.