Buhari Set To Present 2021 Budget On Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday, 8th October 2020, present the proposed 2021 budget to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

This was confirmed in his letter of request to the lawmakers which was read on Tuesday during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in Abuja.

The letter reads: “May I crave the kind indulgence of the Distinguished Senate to grant me the slot of 11:00hrs on Thursday, 8th October, 2020, to formally present the 2021 Appropriation bill to the Joint Session of the National Assembly.

“While I look forward to addressing the Joint session, please, accept Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest regard.”