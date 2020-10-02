Buhari Sends Get-Well-Soon To Trump, Wife

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a get-well-soon message to President of United States, Donald Trump and wife, Melania after the duo tested positive for Coronavirus.

Recall that on Friday morning, Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania, tested positive for COVID-19.

The message was made known to newsmen in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu.

Also Read: US President, Donald Trump, Wife Test Positive For Covid-19

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins all citizens of the United States of America in prayers for quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melanie, who reportedly tested positive to COVID-19.

The President also took the opportunity to urge Nigerians to comply more with the issued protocols against the spread of COVID-19.