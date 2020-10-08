Buhari Presents Proposed 2021 Budget Of N13tn To National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2021 proposed budget to a Joint session of the National Assembly.

Buhari reportedly arrived at the National Assembly premised by exactly 11.01 am and was received by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Ojo Olatunde Amos.

The President was only accompanied by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and a few ministers, while the others joined virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before presenting the proposed budget, the President gave a breakdown of the performance of the 2020 budget.

The lawmakers are also expected to consider and pass the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).