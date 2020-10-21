BUHARI NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL – Imam of Peace reacts to the massacre of protesters at Lekki toll gate by soldiers

A muslim activist, Mohammad Tawhidi aka Imam of Peace has reacted to the massacre of protesters at Lekki toll gate on Tuesday by soldiers.

While condemnng the attack, he said Buhari must be jailed for crimes against humanity.

He said this in a post he made on Twitter.

He wrote: “BUHARI NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL,”

“Nigerian security forces have opened fire on hundreds of protesters in Lagos, as rallies against police brutality continued.”

See the tweet below;

BUHARI NEEDS TO GO TO JAIL Nigerian security forces have opened fire on hundreds of protesters in Lagos, as rallies against police brutality continued. #EndSARS #EndSWAT https://t.co/QdzvixOBsA — Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has confirmed that it was men of the Nigerian army that opened fire on #EndSARS protesters on Tuesday at the popular Lekki toll gate plaza in the state.