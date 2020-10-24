Buhari has ordered probe into Lekki shootings: Minister

Sunday Dare, Minister of Youths and Sport says Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered probe into shooting of end SARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos.

The minister made this known in an interview on Arise TV on Friday.

About 53 protesters were killed, and many left wounded after soldiers opened live ammunition on the #EndSARS protesters Tuesday night.

When the minister was asked about the silence of the president on Lekki shootings in his #EndSARS address, Dare said Buhari would speak after the outcome of a probe he had ordered.

He said; “For sure the president has ordered an investigation, he had a national security meeting yesterday.

“I can tell you that this is already ongoing because the president wants to have all the facts which will absolutely be made public.

“It is important to get all the facts right before we go forward, in this case, it’s going to be difficult to hide these facts because we live in a multimedia world and we have pieces of evidence and corroboration and I think it is important to get the facts right.

“I think that’s the path the president has towed and I am sure that when the facts are made available, this president – because he has integrity – will level with the Nigerian people about what happened on Tuesday in Lekki.