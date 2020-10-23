President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding another emergency meeting with the nation’s security chiefs and former Head of States at the council chambers of the presidential villa in Abuja.

This is coming about 24 hours after the president held a National Security Council meeting during which he was briefed on current security issues in the country by the chiefs.

This was made known by Presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad on Twitter.

Former presidents participating virtually in the meeting include Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd), Goodluck Jonathan, and Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Present are Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno.

Others are Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olanisakin; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai.