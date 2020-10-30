Buhari Congratulates Oba Of Lagos On His Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari called the Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Babatunde Akiolu, on Thursday to felicitate with him on the occasion of his 77th birthday.

President Buhari appreciated the role that the Oba of Lagos has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos State and the nation as a whole.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday evening.

He added that the president also commiserated with him on the recent episode of violence that led to the loss of lives and property in Lagos.

”The President recalled his long association and friendship with the Oba and appreciated the personal role that the latter has played in nurturing the peace and development of Lagos state and nation as a whole,” Shehu said.