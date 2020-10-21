Buhari cares about no one except himself, Life does not matter to a clueless leader – Ayodele Fayose blows hot

Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, has spoken on the Lekki shootings.

The former governor condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate, Lagos State.

Fayo made the displeasure known in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

He also condemned the silence of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the killings of #EndSARS protesters.

He tweeted, “My heart is heavy. Like every other concerned Nigerians, I’m worried. I’m sad that soldiers were sent to shoot at our youths, who were only expressing their anger against the system.

“I sympathize with families of the deaths and pray that God will heal the injured.

“However, the sad reality we must face now is that the current situation in our nation is a result of allowing a clearly incompetent man to ascend to the highest office in the land. I saw all these coming and I warned Nigerians. You can’t wear a white robe on a pig.

“Life does not matter to a clueless leader whose only fulfilment is that he is called Mr. President. He cares about no one except himself. That’s why up till now, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has not said a word. Sad.”

