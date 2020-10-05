Buhari Approves Special Salary For Nigerian Teachers

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country in commemoration of the World Teachers Day.

This was revealed in Abuja on Monday, 5th October 2020 by the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, who represented the President during the occasion of the 2020 World Teachers Day.

He announced that the President has also reviewed the number of years of service for teachers from 35 years to 40 years.

Adamu stated that the new approval is in recognition of the roles of teachers in nation-building and to encourage them in delivering better service.