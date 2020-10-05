Buhari Approves N10bn For Census

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of N10 billion to the National Population Commission (NPC) for census.

The Acting Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Dr. Eyitayo Oyetunji, made this known to newsmen on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

He stated that the released fund is for the continuation of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the remaining 546 Local Government Areas of the country.

Mr. Eyitayo also expressed that President Buhari approved an additional N4.5 billion to be included in the 2021 Budget for the remainder of the exercise as part of the preparations for the next population census in the country.