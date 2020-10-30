Buhari Approves Emaimo’s Re-Appointment

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Dr. John Emaimo, as Rector, Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu State.

The appointment was made known in a letter signed by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora on behalf of President Buhari.

Dr. Emaimo’s re-appointment takes effect from Nov. 27, 2020.

Speaking on the re-appointment, Mamora stated that Emaimo was found eligible for a second term based on his assessment.

The minister urged Emaimo to continue to work with his team because whatever achievements he had made in his first term could not have been done alone.

He reminded him of the enormous responsibilities of his office and the expectations of the government and people towards efficient service delivery.