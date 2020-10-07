Budget Presentation Event Will Be Abridged Due To COVID-19 – Senate

Ahead of Thursday 2021 Budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate has announced that the presentation event will be abridged and last for only one hour.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan revealed this development on Wednesday while giving conditions to guide the budget presentation.

He expressed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing in the House, and all participants are mandated to wear face masks.

He also stated that the number of people attending will also be reduced compared to budget presentations done in previous years.

He finally announced that only ‘key and relevant people’ will be allowed by the Senate to accompany President Buhari to the National Assembly for the event and those of them that have little to do with the budget will join virtually.