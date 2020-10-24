Entertainment
Brymo Explains Why He Was Silent On #EndSARS
Nigerian singer, Olawale Oloforo Ashimi, professionally known as Brymo, has explained his silence on the trending End SARS movement that had many celebrities actively involved in the protests.
The musician had taken to his Twitter page to talk about greatness in Nigeria. He was then shut by a Twitter user who feels he did not speak up when it was necessary.
“You stayed quiet when we needed all the voices….Remain that way”
Brymo then replied:
“I will”
A curious fan was, however, interested in the singer’s silence. “My only question is why“, the fan tweeted back.
To which Brymo’s reply reads:
“…cos most don’t truly care…. everyone is Just trying to eat. I care, I have for years, no one wants to join me in the campaign for ‘building the nation we want to see’ … everyone wants to blame someone else…and I had been talking for a minute.”
See his reply below:
Yoruba Actor, Jigan Baba Oja Sends Message To Street Youths (Video)
Popular Yoruba actor, Jigan Baba Oja has sent a message to Nigerian street youths used for political thuggery. The actor, whose real name is Abimbola Kazeem, recorded himself and shared the video on social media.
In the video, the movie star tries to change the orientation of youths who allow themselves to be used for political thuggery by Nigerian politicians.
Speaking mainly in Yoruba, the actor’s words have been translated to English courtesy of a Twitter user with the handle @Wilder_Maxim.
Part of the English transcript reads:
“How far brethren, child-of-the-street. Let me open your ears for the second time, why have you not asked yourself that what is the reason. Why is it that those who give you guys money to fight around, spoil places, and do evil things, never invite you for their birthday parties, children’s weddings and naming ceremony, does this mean they don’t want the likes of you to be seen around them? Don’t you use your brain?”
See the full transcript below:
Watch the video HERE
Singer D’Banj Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram
Nigerian singer, D’Banj recently took to Instagram to share a cryptic message on people who try to bring others down.
The singer posted an image showing a man about to be kicked off a ledge by another man and it was captioned with the words;
“Sometimes those trying to bring you down, don’t realize you are part of the reason they are still standing.”
D’Banj then wrote; “Words on marble.”
In the comments section of the post, it appears a number of his fans could relate to the message.
See his post below:
Toke Makinwa Celebrates Drake At 34
Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa took to her Insta-story on Saturday to celebrate her celebrity crush, Drake on his 34 birthday.
Information Nigeria recalls the media personality cum entrepreneur revealed in April that she is dating the Canadian rapper in her imagination.
Well, the popular rapper clocked a new age on Saturday and Makinwa took it upon herself to personally wish him a happy birthday.
The media personality referred to Drake as her ‘baby daddy’ as she also reminded him that she will be the one that will eventually marry him.
Taking to her Insta-story, she wrote;
“Happy birthday to my baby daddy”
“Na me go still marry you”
See her post below:
