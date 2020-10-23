Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently and build a statue for every one killed that night: Health Commissioner

Cross River State Health Commissioner, Dr. Betta Edu has suggested that the Lekki Toll Gate should be permanently brought down and be replaced with a statue of the #EndSARS protesters who reportedly lost their lives on Tuesday, October 20.
According to her, the victims’ names should be written in bold letters so that they can forever be remembered as heroes who died for a better Nigeria.
She wrote in a tweet:
“Bring down Lekki Toll Gate permanently, build a stature for everyone killed that night! Write their names in bold letters… let us forever remember our heroes who died for a better Nigeria. we will never forget #20:10:2020 #SARMUSTENDNOW #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”