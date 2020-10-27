National News
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu Approves Full Reopening Of Lagos Markets
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the full reopening of all markets across the state to enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times.
The statement was made available by the governor’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Gawat Jubril on Tuesday.
Also Read: Lekki Shooting: Anyone Found Culpable Would Be Held Accountable – Sanwo-Olu
The Governor in the statement noted that both food markets and non-food markets can reopen every day of the week.
Recall that the state government had regulated the opening of the markets to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
In the statement on Tuesday, the Governor urged traders and their customers to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety.
National News
#EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has expressed that the nationwide #EndSARS protests across the country were politically motivated.
Bello made the statement when he featured on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, on Tuesday.
Bello said the protest was sponsored by politicians who are benefitting from the disruptions caused by the demonstrations across the country.
The governor said Nigerians do not need a soothsayer to tell them that the protests had a political undertone even after the government agreed to the demands of the agitators.
Also Read: Criminal minds threatening Army with travel ban: Buratai
“Dear Nigerians, let me tell you, what is happening today, this so-called #EndSARS is politically motivated,” he said.
“Whether anybody says it or not, I am saying it once again and you can quote me anywhere, anyday and I will prove it to you.
“Why will you demand five items and you and granted and you refuse to take it.. which struggle, agitation or uprising across the world has ever succeeded without leadership?.
“100 per cent, I agree (with the agitations of the protesters) but if you look at what is happening today, you will have no option than to classify it as politically motivated”.
According to him, it is a “ploy to set we the youths of this country against one another.”
National News
Hoodlums Loot Abuja NYSC Office
The National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) orientation camp in Kubwa, Abuja has been reportedly attacked by some hoodlums.
According to reports, the orientation camp was invaded in the early hour of Tuesday, October 27.
It was reported that the hoodlums upon arriving at the NYSC camp at about 9 am today, blocked the major roads, and ordered motorists to follow another route.
Also Read: Criminal minds threatening Army with travel ban: Buratai
According to reports, the hoodlums were seen with mattresses, plastic chairs, rice, groundnut oil, and other items walking around the camp.
Military and police officers have cordoned off the area and there have been shooting there. A military helicopter is reportedly hovering around the area.
National News
‘You Cannot Gag The Press’ -Fani-Kayode Reacts To NBC Fine On Media Houses
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has slammed the National Broadcasting Commission for punishing ARISE TV, Channels Television, and Africa Independent Television (AIT) over their coverage of the #EndSARS protests.
Recall that on Monday, the regulatory body fined each station N3 million for alleged violation of broadcasting codes for broadcasting footages obtained on the Lekki shooting by soldiers from unverified and unauthenticated social media sources.
Also Read: Nigerian Lawyer, Adegboruwa reacts to Fashola’s ‘discovery’ of camera at Lekki tollgate
Reacting to this development, Fani-Kayode stated that NBC’s move was an indicator that President Muhammadu Buhari is a “dictator and a fascist.”
He wrote:
It also proves that they have something to hide.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 26, 2020
Trending
- Entertainment3 hours ago
“I Don’t Think You’d Ever Lose Me, My Feelings For You Won’t Change” – Neo Promises Vee (Video)
- National News10 hours ago
‘You Cannot Gag The Press’ -Fani-Kayode Reacts To NBC Fine On Media Houses
- News Feed16 hours ago
Nigerian Lawyer, Adegboruwa reacts to Fashola’s ‘discovery’ of camera at Lekki tollgate
- News Feed16 hours ago
25 out of 1900 escaped prisoners return to Correctional Centre in Edo
- Entertainment2 hours ago
Ciara Appreciates Husband, Russell Wilson For His Sweet Words On Her Birthday
- National News10 hours ago
Biafra: IPOB Can’t Use Rivers To Launch Attacks – Wike
- Entertainment6 hours ago
“Mixed Feelings”, Says Rapper Falz As He Celebrates 30th Birthday
- Entertainment3 hours ago
Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Lovely Photos