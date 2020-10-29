Education
BREAKING: Public, Private Schools Can Reopen Monday – Lagos Govt
The Lagos State Government on Thursday directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen all classes for academic activities.
Recall that schools were closed following the outbreak of violence that trailed the #EndSARS protests in the State.
The government directed students and pupils in boarding houses to report to school on Sunday, 1st of November in preparation for the general resumption by Monday, 2nd November, 2020.
The directive was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo which was signed by Kayode Abayomi, Head, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education.
The Commissioner advised pupils/students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover the lost period and thereby excel.
FG, ASUU Disagree On Payment Platform
The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Wednesday.
The union and Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige led delegation failed to agree on the payment platform to be used in disbursing the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowance of the university lecturers.
According to reports, the Federal Government offered to pay the salary arrears and the N30bn Earned Allowances of the university lecturers through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform pending the roll-out of ASUU’s preferred platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
However, the ASUU delegation led by National President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the payment by the Federal Government should be made through the UTAS.
Following the failure to reach a consensus, the parties agreed to consult their respective principals and stakeholders.
They are to reconvene next week Wednesday.
WAEC To Release 2020 SSSCE Results Next Week
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has given an update on releasing the West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.
The Council early on Wednesday morning announced that the result would be released next week.
The results were supposed to be out today but the examination body said the postponement was due to the violence and arson in the country which affected some of its offices and some of its operations nationwide.
The examination body stated that the exact date for the result will be announced soon.
See the post below:
WASSCE SC 2020 Results Release Date: Dear candidates, the Council had planned to release the results today in fulfillment of our Project 45 but due to the curfew imposed last week, it had to be postponed till next week. The exact date will be made known soon.
— WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) October 27, 2020
Why We Haven’t Called Off Strike –ASUU
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the ongoing ASUU strike will only be called off when the government is ready to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).
In an interview with The PUNCH, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, said the federal government needed to give the clearance to National Information Technology Development Agency to conduct an integrity test on UTAS.
Speaking with PUNCH, the ASUU President said: “The integrity test will be handled by NITDA, it is government that will facilitate it because NITDA is a government, agency and unless you get clearance from the government that test cannot be conducted.”
Professor Ogunyemi while speaking on whether the government had accepted UTAS, said, “We are still talking, we have given them the position of our members, we are thinking we should be able to hold a meeting this week if they have not changed plans. The meeting for Monday was postponed. In principle, they have accepted UTAS and told us to go for the test, and on our part, we have started the process.
Speaking further, the ASUU President also explained that ASUU was ready to resume academic activities if the government was ready to play its part.
“Our members are ready to resume work as early as government is ready to play its part. I’m sure you are not suggesting that our members should resume on empty stomach or the strike should be suspended without any concrete action on the side of the government. We don’t like to stay away from our work because we like our students, they are also our children.
“As far as we are concerned, we don’t have issue with going back to work, but we want more sincerity on the side of government. We have not seen enough reasons to believe that they don’t mean what they are telling us but as soon as we see any sign to that effect. we will tell Nigerians,” Ogunyemi opined.
