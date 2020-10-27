Lekki Shooting: Nigerian Lawyer drags Buhari, Buratai to court

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, have been sued over the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos last Tuesday.

In a N10bn suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, a lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje said he is suing President Buhari, Buratai, and 10 others for violating the fundamental human rights of the protesters. Also joined as defendants in the suit are the Federal Government, the Nigerian Army, Chief of Defence Staff, Inspector-General of Police; Nigeria Police Force.

Others are State Security Service; Director-General, SSS; Lagos State Government; Attorney General of Lagos State; and the Attorney General of the Federation.

The lawyer is urging the court to compel the defendants to immediately pay N10bn compensation to all the victims of the mindless shooting and brutal killing at Lekki tollgate.

According to the suit, the lawyer is asking the court to declare as illegal, undemocratic, oppressive, and unconstitutional the brutal shooting and use of brute force against unarmed, defenseless, and peaceful #EndSARS protesters on October 20, 2020, at the Lekki tollgate.

Ogungbeje is also urging the court to make an order compelling the immediate prosecution of all the culpable security agents, soldiers, and persons directly or indirectly or remotely involved in the dastardly shooting and killing of the protesters.

He noted that the action of the Nigerian Army violated the protesters’ constitutional “right to life, fair hearing, right to peaceful assembly and association guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Politics Nigeria