BREAKING: NYSC Reopens Camps November 10

The Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has announced the reopening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps from November 10.

The Minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

Also Read: Suspend NYSC Camps For 2 years, Osinbajo Committee Advises FG

This is coming on the back of the easing of lockdown measures following reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Recall that NYSC camps and orientation program were postponed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He wrote:

“Orientation Camp of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”