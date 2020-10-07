BREAKING: Nuhu Bamali Is New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government has appointed Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau.

He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday, September 20 after a 45- year- reign.

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years after his grandfather Emir Dan Sidi died in 1920.

The 59-year-old is a graduate of Law from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He holds a Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a Diploma in organisational leadership from Oxford University, UK.

He is also a fellow on conflict resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom.