Nigerian Ports Authority Headquarters in Lagos set on fire (video)

The torching of properties has continued across Lagos, with a building of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) in Lagos Island, being burnt.

The attack was carried out after unarmed #EndSARS protesters were shot at Lekki Toll Gate.

According to the eyewitnesses, the Nigerian Ports Authority office attacked by arsonists is the headquarters of the federal agency.