BREAKING: NBC Sanctions AIT, Channels, AriseTV Over Lekki Shooting

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has assured that the National Assembly will get justice for victims of police brutality.

Lawan said the legislature will collaborate with the executive to ensure that rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) are probed.

The lawmaker, in a statement on Monday, noted that the government has shown a commitment to implement the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters.

“I want to seize this opportunity to re-assure our youths that the National Assembly will collaborate with the Executive to ensure justice for victims of misconduct and rights abuses by personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

“In the same vein, to discourage impunity, we will insist that the perpetrators of the alleged abuses be prosecuted and sanctioned as appropriate.”

He condoled with the victims of the reprehensible violence and criminality witnessed in the last few days in many parts of the country.

“I send my condolences to the families of our security and law enforcement agents who have made the supreme sacrifices in the course of their service to their fatherland.

He, however, condemned the arson, violence, and looting in several parts of the country.

“I also call for a thorough investigation of every criminal act that we have witnessed in the past few weeks with a view to bringing to justice all those elements who have so callously destroyed public and private property”.