BREAKING: Lagos Panel Of Enquiry Visits Lekki Toll Gate

As the hearing of cases of police brutality in the State continues, the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry is currently at the Lekki Tollgate.

The panel’s visit is believed to be aimed at understanding the Lekki Toll Gate shooting that left some protesters dead and injured on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The panel is reportedly led by the Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi.

According to reports, the panel is interrogating Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment.

The Managing Director of Lekki Concession Company, Mr. Yomi Omomuwansa reportedly took the panel round the facilities.

Mr. Omomuuwansa stated that most of their equipment were damaged as they were set ablaze by hoodlums following the shooting of EndSARS protesters at the toll gate.

Also with the panel during the inspection of Lekki Tollgate is Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the youth representatives on the judicial panel.