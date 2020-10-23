BREAKING: Lagos Government Relaxes Curfew

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has relaxed the curfew imposed in Lagos State with effect from Saturday, October 24.

Mr Sanwo-Olu in an announcement on Friday evening said people are now free to move around from 8 am to 6 pm.

The state government had enforced the curfew following end SARS protests accompanied with pockets of violence across the state.

During the curfew period, hoodlums vandalized the state’s properties as well as police stations in the state.

The governor said the level of destruction recorded in the last few days is unprecedented in the history of the state.

The death toll arising from this melee has not been revealed by the government.