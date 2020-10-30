BREAKING: IGP Replies Amnesty, Says Policemen Didn’t Shoot #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has denied reports by global rights organisation, Amnesty International, that police officer shot at #EndSARS protesters.

The Police chief expressed that Amnesty’s report of October 21, 2020, that police personnel shot at peaceful protesters as “untrue, misleading and contrary to all available empirical evidence.”

This was contained in a statement on Friday titled, ‘EndSARS Protests: Police Personnel Were Professional And Exercised Maximum Restraints – IGP Tells Amnesty Int’l’.

Adamu explained that contrary to reports, police officers “acted professionally, exercised commendable restraints and some paid the supreme price for peace during the recent protests and ensuing violence in some parts of the country.”

He revealed that 22 police officers died during the protests, while 205 police stations and formations were damaged by a section of the protesters.