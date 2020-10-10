BREAKING: Voters Scamper For Safety As Gunshots Rock Ondo Polling Unit

As accreditation and voting commences in several polling units in Ondo State, sporadic shootings have been reported at Pollíng Unit 11, Edo Lodge in Oke Ijebu, Akure.

Ondo police spokesman, Tee-Lee Ikoro confirmed the incident to The Nation.

Also Read: Ondo 2020: INEC Replies PDP, Says OAU VC Not Returning Officer

The Governorship election in Ondo State is seen as a three-horse race between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congrees, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party.

Speaking to The Nation, the police spokesman revealed that Mobile Police operatives have been deployed to the scene.