BREAKING: FG Orders Reopening Of All Schools In Nigeria

The Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government on Friday ordered the total reopening of all schools across the country.

Recall that in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) the government had shut down schools in Nigeria.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu made this known while speaking at a press conference in Abuja.

He advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.

He said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”