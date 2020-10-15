BREAKING: FG, ASUU Meet Today To Resolve Strike

In a bid to end the ongoing industrial action by lecturers of universities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be meeting the federal government today.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will lead the government delegation.

This was made known in a statement by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations at the ministry, Mr Charles Akpan.

ASUU had embarked on an indefinite industrial action following its opposition to the government’s move to enforce the use of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System for salary payment (IPPIS).