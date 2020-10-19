BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Shut Alausa Secretariat

The demand for widespread police reforms by #EndSARS protesters enters its 12th day and it doesn’t seem as if the protesting youths are backing out soon.

On Monday morning, the protesters stormed the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa and prevented workers from gaining access to the premises.

They blocked all the entrance to the Secretariat and motorists and pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.

The Governor’s road had remained one of the major venues where the protesters gather every day with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day.