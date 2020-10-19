Trending
BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Shut Alausa Secretariat
The demand for widespread police reforms by #EndSARS protesters enters its 12th day and it doesn’t seem as if the protesting youths are backing out soon.
On Monday morning, the protesters stormed the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa and prevented workers from gaining access to the premises.
They blocked all the entrance to the Secretariat and motorists and pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.
The Governor’s road had remained one of the major venues where the protesters gather every day with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day.
BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road
#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Kuje road leading to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua expressway.
The protesters also blocked the Airport road, preventing motorists from the right of way.
Although it has been reported that Soldiers have blocked the initial venue of the planned #EndSARS protest in Abuja.
The military officers were stationed at the popular Aya roundabout early Monday morning, with a roadblock and barricade.
Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.
The protesters gathered at the Kuje road and the Airport road to press home their demands.
#EndSARS: FG Should Not Act As If People Trust Them – Seun Kuti
Popular singer, Seun Kuti has expressed that the reason for the continued #EndSARS protests across the country is as a result of lack f trust from the citizens in the Nigerian government.
He called on the government to meet the protesters’ demands and avoid taking decisions based on the belief that it had the trust of the people.
“This government should not act as if people trust them,” he said during an appearance on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics. “They should not wear that toga for themselves. That is what I am saying.”
Seun also expressed that the government has not come to grasp what is being demanded and what the protest is about.
“People should not sit in their high offices in Abuja. Bring yourself off your high horse. Come and relate with the people that just voted for you. Come and really hear what is going on,” he said.
#EndSARS: Abiodun Sets Up Panel Of Inquiry On Police Brutality In Ogun
Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the allegations of police brutality in the State.
This is in line with the directive of the National Executive Council (NEC) directing States to set up panels investigating complaints of police brutality following a nationwide protest against police brutality in the country.
The Governor appointed members of three committees on cases of police brutalities in the state.
The committees are the Judicial Panel of Investigation, Special Security and Human Rights Committee, and Human Rights Complaints Office.
Governor Abiodun’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.
Justice Solomon Olugbemi (rtd) is the chairman of the Judicial Panel of Investigation which has the Chief State Counsel at the State Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Oluwatosin Ogundele, as its secretary.
Its members are Olayinka Folarin (Chairman, Ogun State Coalition of Civil Societies), Omonajevwe Abiri (International Federation of Women Lawyers – FIDA), and Deputy Inspector General of Police Babatunde Ogunyanwo (rtd).
Others are AbdulJabar Ayelagbe (Chairman, National Youth Council, Ogun State Chapter), Bamgbose Tomiwa, (NANS Chairman, Ogun State), and Aisekegbe Momodu (National Human Rights Commission – NHRC, Ogun State).
