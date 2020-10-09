BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest Turns Violent In Osun

Some youths in Osogbo on Friday stormed the streets of the State capital seeking an end to the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigerian Police in the State.

The protesters marched through major streets shouting End SARS in unison.

According to reports, the protesters, numbering about 80, stormed Ola-Iya junction on bikes and caused traffic gridlock.

They started pelting policemen at the junction with stones, forcing the security operatives to take cover beside the Armoured Personnel Carriers stationed at the junction but the protesters attempted to attack them.

The protest, however, turned violent with policemen shooting sporadically to disperse the protesters.

Watch the video below: