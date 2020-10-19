BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew

Following the prison break recorded in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday morning Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.

The curfew is to take effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, 2020, until further notice.

This was announced by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie.

Ogie said the imposition of the curfew was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.

“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.

“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state,” Ogie said.