National News
BREAKING: Edo Government Declares 24-Hour Curfew
Following the prison break recorded in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday morning Governor Godwin Obaseki has declared a 24-hour curfew across the state.
The curfew is to take effect from 4:00 pm, October 19, 2020, until further notice.
This was announced by the secretary to the state government, Osarodion Ogie.
Ogie said the imposition of the curfew was due to the incidents of vandalism and attacks carried out by hoodlums who hijacked the #ENDSARS protests.
“This decision has become necessary because of the very disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of the #ENDSARS protests.
“While the government of Edo State respects the rights of its citizens to undertake legitimate protests, it cannot sit idly when hoodlums have taken laws into their hands to cause mayhem on innocent citizens and the state,” Ogie said.
National News
#EndSARS: Hoodlums Hijack Benin Protest, Free Prisoners
Hoodlums have hijacked the #EndSARS protesters around Kings Square in Benin City, the capital city of Edo State.
The hoodlums have reportedly broken the walls of the headquarters of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (Nigeria prisons in Benin).
The hoodlums after gaining entrance into the prison through the fence freed inmates in the prisons along Benin Sapele Road, near the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ office.
The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media, Crusoe Osagie, told Channels Television that the hoodlums exchanged fire with security operatives at the Maximum prison in Benin City.
“The hoodlums are currently exchanging fire with the security personnel at the Maximum security prison in Oko, Benin City,” Osagie said.
National News
#EndSARS: Defence Minister Warns Protesters Against Breaching National Security
Amid the ongoing nationwide protests against police brutality, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, has warned #EndSARS protesters against a national security breach.
He advised them not to allow their agitation to be hijacked by people with ulterior motives.
The retired General gave the caution in Abuja on Sunday, when the Coordinator, Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Danladi Pasali led the national and state officials on a courtesy visit.
Mohammad Abdulkadri, Magashi’s special assistant on media, gave details of the meeting in a statement.
Magashi told the group to fortify their flanks and ranks against penetration of mischief-makers capable of causing distraction and division.
The minister advised them to use their structure in all states and local government areas to gather intelligence and channel it to the authorities for action.
National News
#EndSARS: For Some Of Us, SARS Has Been Beneficial – Gov Sule
Governor of Nasarrawa State, Abdullahi Sule has expressed that personnel of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been beneficial for maintaining law and order in some states.
The Governor lamented the disbandment of the police unit, saying it should have been reformed instead.
He expressed that men of the defunct unit were trained to confront some situations the ordinary policemen cannot face.
According to Sule, SARS was helpful in tackling insecurity in some parts of the country, especially the North.
“What the northern governors are saying is: for some of us, SARS has benefited us,” the governor told Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.
“So, what is going to be the replacement for SARS now that you have discarded it? Even in some of these southern states, there were so many other places where SARS had been useful. But just like any other part of our system, you would find the bad eggs that have done something wrong.”
According to him, “that is why some governors were asking for the reforming of the SARS. Instead of throwing the bathing water and the baby, go ahead and reform what is wrong.”
