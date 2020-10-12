BREAKING: Edo Assembly Speaker Impeached

Edo Assembly complex

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye has been impeached by members of the Assembly.

Okiye was impeached by 9 out of 10 members present at the Assembly complex on Monday.

His removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, that Okiye be removed over allegations of high-handedness.

The lawmakers also elected Hon. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West State Constituency as the new Speaker of the Assembly.

 

