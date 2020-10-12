BREAKING: Edo Assembly Speaker Impeached

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Okiye has been impeached by members of the Assembly.

Okiye was impeached by 9 out of 10 members present at the Assembly complex on Monday.

His removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, that Okiye be removed over allegations of high-handedness.

The lawmakers also elected Hon. Marcus Onobun representing Esan West State Constituency as the new Speaker of the Assembly.