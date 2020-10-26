BREAKING: Buratai, Army Commanders Meet On Insecurity, Lekki Shooting

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, is currently in a meeting with Principal Staff Officers and top army commanders.

The meeting which is being held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja is said to be in relation to the security situation in the country.

Also Read: Lekki Toll Gate Future Proceeds Should Go To Victims Of Police Brutality: Tinubu

In attendance were the General Officers Commanding of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army, commanders of the various army operations, unit commanders, commander, Guards Brigade, and other top officers.

The parley is holding at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

On the agenda are insecurity in Nigeria, #EndSARS protests, violence, and looting in states as well as the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.