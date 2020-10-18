BREAKING: Buhari Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila Over #ENDSARS Protests

Son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir el-Rufai has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria.
President Muhammdu Buhari is currently meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the #EndSARS protesters across the country.
Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.
This is coming following days of protests across the country against police brutality, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.
The protests which have now reached its eleventh day is spreading across the country, with youths in different parts of the country demanding the scrapping of the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.
President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests.
After the meeting, Senator Lawan and Rt Hon. Gbajabiamila appealed to protesters to leave the streets, stating that their demands have been heard and they should give the government time to implement the demands.
“Since the issues [raised by the protesters] have been accepted [by the government] the time has come for the protests to stop, government needs to have time to implement the demands of the protesters” – Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan after meeting with the President this ‘noon. pic.twitter.com/LuVHZEgbUp
Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 302 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly, asking the court to “declare illegal, unconstitutional and unfair the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price.
The group explained that top-level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries and allowances and spend public money to finance a life of luxury for themselves while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.”
Joined in the suit as Defendants are the Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).
BREAKING: We’ve together with 302 Nigerians asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to declare illegal & unfair the hike in electricity tariff/fuel price because top level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.
Son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir el-Rufai has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria.
His statement follows comments by #EndSARS protesters calling for Buhari’s resignation.
Bashir who averred that Buhari must remain as President of Nigeria, stated that those clamouring for his resignation think that Nigeria begins in Lagos and ends in Abuja.
He tweeted;
The President will remain so & nothing will happen. Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and ends in Abuja.
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands and allow the country to be thrown into anarchy.
This is following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, specifically the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday.
He gave the warning on Saturday when he featured on a late-night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File.”
He stated that the assassination attempt on Oyetola was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agendas.
According to Mohammed, the original conveners of the #EndSARS protests might have meant well but are no longer in control of the movement.
