National News

BREAKING: Buhari Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila Over #ENDSARS Protests

Published

2 hours ago

on

Brace up for another recession with significant adverse consequence — President Buhari
BREAKING: Buhari Meets Lawan, Gbajabiamila Over #ENDSARS Protests

Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammdu Buhari is currently meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the #EndSARS protesters across the country.

Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, stated this on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

Also Read: #EndSARS: FG Won’t Allow Anarchy In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

This is coming following days of protests across the country against police brutality, extortion, and extrajudicial killings.

The protests which have now reached its eleventh day is spreading across the country, with youths in different parts of the country demanding the scrapping of the newly established Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

After the meeting, Senator Lawan and Rt Hon. Gbajabiamila appealed to protesters to leave the streets, stating that their demands have been heard and they should give the government time to implement the demands.

National News

SERAP Sues Buhari, NASS; Wants Court To Declare Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price Hike Illegal

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

SERAP Sues Buhari, NASS, Wants Court To Declare Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price Hike Illegal
SERAP Sues Buhari, NASS, Wants Court To Declare Electricity Tariff, Fuel Price Hike Illegal

SERAP, Buhari

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 302 concerned Nigerians have filed a lawsuit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly, asking the court to “declare illegal, unconstitutional and unfair the recent hike in electricity tariff and fuel price.

The group explained that top-level public officers cannot continue to receive the same salaries and allowances and spend public money to finance a life of luxury for themselves while asking poor Nigerians to make sacrifices.”

Also Read: SERAP To Buhari: Emulate Kebbi Deputy Governor’s Steps And Publish Your Assets

Joined in the suit as Defendants are the Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

 

National News

Buhari Will Remain President – Bashir El-Rufai Tells #EndSARS Protesters

Published

3 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

Buhari Will Remain President – Bashir El-Rufai Tells #EndSARS Protesters

 

Son of Kaduna State Governor, Bashir el-Rufai has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will remain the President of Nigeria.

His statement follows comments by #EndSARS protesters calling for Buhari’s resignation.

Bashir who averred that Buhari must remain as President of Nigeria, stated that those clamouring for his resignation think that Nigeria begins in Lagos and ends in Abuja.

He tweeted;

The President will remain so & nothing will happen. Nigeria does not begin in Lagos and ends in Abuja.

National News

#EndSARS: FG Won’t Allow Anarchy In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Published

7 hours ago

on

October 18, 2020

By

#EndSARS: FG Won't Allow Anarchy In Nigeria - Lai Mohammed
#EndSARS: FG Won’t Allow Anarchy In Nigeria -Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has said that the ongoing #EndSARS nationwide protest is no longer peaceful, warning that it will not fold its hands and allow the country to be thrown into anarchy.

This is following the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protests in some parts of the country, specifically the attack on Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Saturday.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu Visits Widow Of Man Killed In Surulere #EndSARS Protest

He gave the warning on Saturday when he featured on a late-night Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) news programme, “Weekend File.”

He stated that the assassination attempt on Oyetola was a clear confirmation that the protests had been hijacked by hoodlums and people with ulterior agendas.

According to Mohammed, the original conveners of the #EndSARS protests might have meant well but are no longer in control of the movement.

