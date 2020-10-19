BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road

#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Kuje road leading to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua expressway.

The protesters also blocked the Airport road, preventing motorists from the right of way.

Although it has been reported that Soldiers have blocked the initial venue of the planned #EndSARS protest in Abuja.

The military officers were stationed at the popular Aya roundabout early Monday morning, with a roadblock and barricade.

Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.

The protesters gathered at the Kuje road and the Airport road to press home their demands.