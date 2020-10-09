Bose Ogudu, mother of Burna Boy thanks Wizkid after he surprised her with a Birthday gift

Popular singer, Adedeji Balogun aka Wizkid has given Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogudu a wonderful birthday gift.

Wizkid sent her beautiful flowers.

Ogudu took to her social media page to thank the musician.

Recall that the two Artists – Wizkid and Burna Boy although haven’t been on a friendly lane seems to be patching up little by little.

It appears their new friendship is moving to another level each day. Wizkid and Burna Boy have been seen linking up together on several occasions recently. They have so been spotted together in the studios recording a song together as well.

The mother of Burna Boy took to her Instagram page to appreciate the lovely flowers sent to her as a birthday gift from Wizkid.